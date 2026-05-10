Iran’s Intel. Min. dismantles 2 Mossad-linked terrorist cells

The ministry added that one operative was killed, weapons, drones, and Starlink devices were also confiscated.

Another operative smuggling military intel also arrested at a northern border, the ministry continued.

In a detailed statement released on Sunday, the group was planning "terrorist operations against sensitive centers" and a specific assassination plot in Tehran.

During the confrontation with security forces, one operative was killed in a direct firefight before the remaining members were apprehended, the ministry reiterated.

Simultaneous intelligence operations in Kerman and Alborz provinces led to the discovery of a second operational cell.

Security forces monitored the group’s movements, arresting the members before they could execute any hostile actions, the statement added.

MNA