  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 1:08 PM

Iran’s Intel. Min. dismantles 2 Mossad-linked terrorist cells

Iran’s Intel. Min. dismantles 2 Mossad-linked terrorist cells

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has dismantled two Mossad-linked terrorist cells in West Azerbaijan, Kerman, and Alborz provinces.

The ministry added that one operative was killed, weapons, drones, and Starlink devices were also confiscated.

Another operative smuggling military intel also arrested at a northern border, the ministry continued.

In a detailed statement released on Sunday,  the group was planning "terrorist operations against sensitive centers" and a specific assassination plot in Tehran.

During the confrontation with security forces, one operative was killed in a direct firefight before the remaining members were apprehended, the ministry reiterated.

Simultaneous intelligence operations in Kerman and Alborz provinces led to the discovery of a second operational cell.

Security forces monitored the group’s movements, arresting the members before they could execute any hostile actions, the statement added. 

MNA

News ID 244381

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News