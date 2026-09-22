Iran to begin reverse-engineering of US submarine drone: IRGC

Speaking in an interview published on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi discussed the performance of Iran’s Armed Forces against advanced US military equipment during the recent US-Israeli aggression.

“The war demonstrated that the most advanced US technologies used in the military and defense industries have come under Iran’s control,” Mohebbi said.

He cited the US F-35 fighter jet as a prominent example, saying the aircraft incorporates advanced technologies in areas including body alloys, capabilities, stealth, flight ceiling and weapons-carrying capacity.

According to the IRGC spokesman, the F-35, which uses some of the latest technologies, “was targeted by the emerging and advanced air-defense systems of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Mohebbi also referred to the capture of a US underwater vessel by IRGC Navy forces, saying the vessel contains advanced technology that has fallen into the hands of Iranian forces.

“This advanced technology exists in the underwater vessel that fell into the hands of the IRGC Navy forces, and its reverse engineering will begin,” he said, according to Press TV.

The IRGC spokesman further pointed to Iran’s possession of various types of aircraft, underwater vessels and unmanned vessels, saying, “Today, we have a collection of different combat, support, transport, and reconnaissance aircraft.”

According to Reuters, analysts say Iran is unlikely to ​gain a decisive military advantage from the captured underwater drone, but the episode nonetheless represents an awkward setback for Washington's efforts to project technological superiority.

MNA