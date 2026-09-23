Pezeshkian meets Iraqi PM in New York to discuss ties, region

The President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Iraq met and held talks on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Reviewing the current state of bilateral relations and the progress of joint agreements and projects, Pezeshkian and Ali al-Zaidi emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of understandings reached between Tehran and Baghdad.

Pointing to the vast potential inherent in the relations between the two nations, the two sides underscored the necessity of expediting joint agreements and projects, removing existing obstacles, and fully leveraging opportunities in economic, trade, energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, examining the consequences of recent military aggressions by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and their impact on regional stability and security.

During the meeting, both politicians emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation and utilize the capabilities of regional states to manage crises, de-escalate tensions, and establish indigenous security mechanisms; they labeled the presence of foreign military forces and external interventions as factors complicating the security atmopshere and fueling insecurity in the region.

The Iranian President and the Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed the importance of continued political and diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Baghdad, as well as close coordinatio on regional and international developments.

MNA/6956981