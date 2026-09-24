Iran pursues expanding cooperation with regional states

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said following up on bilateral agreements, particularly those concerning regional transit routes, was a top priority of the Iranian government.

Iran, he added, was determined to implement the agreements and would make every effort to advance bilateral commitments.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also called for accelerating the implementation of the agreements, saying they would contribute to the development of regional countries and help promote peace.

MNA/President.ir