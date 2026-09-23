Saudis conduct 988 airstrikes on Yemen: military spox

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, highlighted the escalation of Saudi enemy attacks on Yemen.

He added: "Over the past 24 hours, the Saudi enemy carried out 52 air strikes using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, alongside missile attacks launched from Jizan. These strikes targeted the provinces of Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Ma'rib, and Sa'dah, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of our compatriots, including women and children."

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stated: "These attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, including communication networks, schools, and bridges."

He added: "Consequently, the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the escalation of hostilities against our beloved country has reached 988."

MNA/6956834