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Sep 23, 2026, 9:32 PM

Saudis conduct 988 airstrikes on Yemen: military spox

Saudis conduct 988 airstrikes on Yemen: military spox

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces says that the Saudi enemy has launched 51 attacks on Yemen in the past hours, adding that the Saudi aggressors have conducted a total of 988 missile and air strikes.

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, highlighted the escalation of Saudi enemy attacks on Yemen.

He added: "Over the past 24 hours, the Saudi enemy carried out 52 air strikes using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, alongside missile attacks launched from Jizan. These strikes targeted the provinces of Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Ma'rib, and Sa'dah, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of our compatriots, including women and children."

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stated: "These attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, including communication networks, schools, and bridges."

He added: "Consequently, the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the escalation of hostilities against our beloved country has reached 988."

MNA/6956834

News ID 248037

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