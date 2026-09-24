Pezeshkian reiterates Iran's will to resist pressure

President Pezeshkian and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin discussed recent regional and international developments and the need to strengthen diplomatic mechanisms to reduce tensions during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian president outlined Tehran’s position on recent developments and stressed the importance of respecting fundamental principles of international law. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to expand relations and cooperation with countries on the basis of mutual respect.

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian said the recent US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran, including attacks on the country’s infrastructure and civilian facilities and the targeting of the Leader, officials, commanders, scientists and citizens, were contrary to fundamental principles of international law, humanitarian standards and obligations arising from international documents and treaties.

He stressed the need for all parties to respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the prohibition of the use of force, and the settlement of disputes through dialogue and peaceful mechanisms.

The Iranian president said Tehran was prepared to expand its relations and cooperation with all countries based on mutual respect, common interests, good-neighborly relations, sovereign equality and accepted international principles and rules.

President Pezeshkian also said Iran would respond to pressure, threats and policies based on force while defending its national rights and interests. He stressed that disputes could be resolved only through dialogue, diplomacy and compliance with international commitments, adding that lasting stability and security could not be established through coercive and unilateral measures.

The Iranian president presented his Swiss counterpart with a copy of In the Name of HELP, a book containing the names and photographs of Iranians killed in the recent war. The book was intended to recall false claims of assistance by the United States and its allies.

President Parmelin, for his part, referred to the longstanding relations and good ties between Iran and Switzerland and stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue and using diplomatic channels to manage regional crises.

The Swiss president recalled Switzerland’s role in previous diplomatic efforts and initiatives, as well as its history of representing US interests in Iran. He described relations between Tehran and Bern as important and longstanding.

President Parmelin also expressed concern over the situation in the region and said Switzerland was prepared to use its diplomatic capacity to help reduce tensions, facilitate dialogue and create conditions for moving beyond the current situation.

He stressed the need to end the cycle of tensions and conflict and to pursue political and diplomatic solutions aimed at restoring stability and preventing further escalation.

MNA/President.ir