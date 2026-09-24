Iran, Bangladesh stress stronger ties, joint cooperation

The two sides met on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the long-standing friendly relations between Iran and Bangladesh, stressing the two countries’ considerable potential for expanding cooperation across various fields.

He also thanked Bangladesh’s Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad Bir Bikram for attending a ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the gesture as a sign of solidarity and the depth of friendly ties between the two nations.

The Iranian president also discussed regional developments and the consequences of the recent US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran. He said the Islamic Republic would not bow to force or pressure while continuing to engage with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and seeking constructive relations with the international community.

Prime Minister Rahman, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his meeting with President Pezeshkian and described relations between the two countries as being at a favorable level. He also commended Iran for supporting Bangladeshi nationals during the recent crisis.

The Bangladeshi prime minister expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and condemned the recent attacks against Iran. He stressed the importance of peace, stability and respect for countries’ sovereignty.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and ways to strengthen joint cooperation, agreeing on the need to hold the sixth Joint Economic Commission in the near future.

MNA/President.ir