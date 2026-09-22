EU foreign policy chief meets with Iran FM in New York

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Earlier on the day, Araghchi held separate meetings with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in New York.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The US government, in yet another hostile act, has refused to issue visas to some members of President Pezeshkian’s delegation, including his media team.

MNA