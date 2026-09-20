Intel. Min. dismantles 3 US-Israel-linked terrorist cells

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed the dismantling of the three operational cells linked to the terrorist groups on Sunday.

The dismantled three operational cells linked to the terrorist groups are as follows,

Elimination of an operative from a separatist terrorist group who was plotting to assassinate a security commander in Piranshahr County, West Azarbaijan province. (In a preemptive operation carried out by the intelligence forces of West Azarbaijan province’s Intelligence Department—an operative of a separatist terrorist group, who intended to assassinate a security commander in Piranshahr, was ambushed and killed during a clash with security forces before he could execute his sinister mission.) Following surveillance operations conducted by Alborz Province General Department of Intelligence, a mercenary linked to the American-Zionist enemy was arrested as he had intended to carry out acts of sabotage in accordance with orders from a handler within a monarchist group affiliated with the Zionist regime's intelligence service, and his planned subversive activities were successfully thwarted. (Under the guidance and training of a monarchist group, the defendant provided the enemy with the details of certain individuals targeted by the group, as well as the coordinates of specific military sites belonging to the IRGC and the Basij.) Continuing the series of preemptive operations conducted by the intelligence forces at Kerman General Department of Intelligence, an organized cell linked to terrorist groups affiliated with American-Zionist intelligence services was identified, and its members were arrested before they could carry out any subversive acts.

Members of three cells affiliated with US-Israeli terrorist groups have been killed or arrested in three provinces.

MNA/ 6952673