  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2026, 1:56 PM

Intel. Min. dismantles 3 US-Israel-linked terrorist cells

Intel. Min. dismantles 3 US-Israel-linked terrorist cells

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says security and intelligence forces have dismantled three organized US-Israel-linked terrorist cells in Sistan and Baluchestan province before they could carry out attacks.

According to a statement issued by the Intelligence Ministry’s office in Sistan and Balouchestan Province, the province’s intelligence forces dismantled the three organized cells as they were entering the country and before they could carry out any acts of sabotage or terrorism.

The statement said that three terrorists have been killed in clashes with security forces, while nine others who had entered Iran from abroad were arrested.

The ministry said those detained had received military, bomb-making and assassination training abroad.

Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were seized, along with a hidden cache of light and medium weapons allegedly smuggled into Iran, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence added.

MNA

News ID 247521

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