IRGC dismantles terrorist team in southeast Iran

IRGC Quds Base stationed in Sistan and Baluchestan Province and southeast of Iran said in a statement on Saturday that in the operation to apprehend the team of terrorist, one of them was killed and 6 other of them were detained.

From the terrorists, a big shipment of weapons, including 20 explosive devices and other communication devices were seized, the IRGC said.

The statement of the IRGC Base further said that the team were going to carry out acts of terrorism in the porvince in line with the goal of the Zionist regime and the US aggressors.

MNA/6931408