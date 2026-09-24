Tehran warns Seoul against aligning with US aggression

Araghchi and Cho Hyun met on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tehran and Seoul and ways to strengthen ties and cooperation. They also discussed developments in West Asia and the Korean Peninsula.

Araghchi referred to the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz by the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, and stressed the importance of a responsible and realistic approach by all countries and avoiding any action that could be perceived as aligning with the U.S.'s illegal and aggressive moves in the region.

During the meeting, the two ministers signed the memorandum of understanding on the transfer of convicts between the two countries.

MNA