Iran slams Canada PM for justifying Trump threats

Esmail Baghaei was reacting to remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney justifying U.S. military aggression and the U.S. president's warmongering statements against Iran.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote that the Canadian Prime Minister, instead of condemning U.S. blatant aggression and warmongering, chose to appease Washington by reframing a threat to "annihilate" Iran as merely "speaking the language of war."



"Mark Carney must understand that time is too ruthless to let the shelter of illusion & hypocrisy endure forever. A day will surely dawn when those who sought refuge in the long shadow of American bullying—believing that mimicking the language of the mighty could shield them from the claws of power—will stand bare before the truth. They will learn, too late, that averting their eyes from reality and bartering away their dignity and self-respect buys no salvation. It only strips them naked, leaving them utterly defenseless before the very force that demands their submission," he said.

"Perhaps, in that hour of reckoning, they will look upon Iran and finally comprehend. They will see that the nation they once conspired with empires to crush was the solitary guardian of a sacred flame. By standing unyielding against coercion, it kept a torch burning in the dark—a torch that, if allowed to die, would leave humanity with nothing but the cold embrace of naked force, burying the civilized and humane altars of reason beneath the brutal logic of might," Baghaei concluded.

MNA