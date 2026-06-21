Iran-US talks kick off in Switzerland with Pakistan mediation

The Iranian delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will be pressing for full implementation of the memorandum.

Iranian officials have reiterated that progress hinges on the US fulfilling its commitments under the preliminary deal, particularly its obligation to secure an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The US delegation is headed by Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in Switzerland earlier Sunday, and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, is leading the mediation effort alongside Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Upon arriving at the venue earlier Sunday, Ghalibaf held separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators before leading his delegation into the four-party talks later in the day with US representatives present.

Foreign Minister Araghchi also met separately with his Swiss counterpart on Sunday morning.

Iranian negotiating team spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the main theme of the talks was demanding that the US implement its obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that the delegation would also press mediators to guarantee full implementation of the MoU by the United States, particularly a complete halt to aggression against Iran and its regional allies, with a specific emphasis on forcing Israel to end its attacks on Lebanon.

Discussions are also expected to cover the lifting of US sanctions on Iran or measures to mitigate their impact, as well as a reduction in Iranian restrictions on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key Persian Gulf waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil demand.

The talks came a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all vessels in response to US violations of its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum.

The outcome of Sunday’s talks will determine the agenda for the second round of negotiations, with both sides trying to reach a comprehensive agreement to resolve outstanding disputes, including on Iran’s nuclear program.

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