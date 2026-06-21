Iran sets 2 conditions for returning to talks: report

Quadripartite talks between Iran, United States, and mediators: Pakistan and Qatar started at Burgenstock resort, launching a 60-day negotiation window under 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding inked earlier.

The talks which tpday was their first round lasted for 8 minutes. There were no talks of Iran nuclear issue and the talks, the Iranian media said, focused on the issue of Lebanon and the US compliance with the provisions in the MoU.

The director of the Al-Mayadeen network office in Geneva announced that Iran's response to suspending the talks and not entering the negotiation session was clear.

He added that the Iranian delegation will only return to the talks after Trump apologizes and Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen clarified that the Iranians are now not only demanding an end to Israeli aggression, but also the withdrawal of the occupiers from southern Lebanon.

Earlier tonight, the Iranian TV reported reported from the venue of the talks that

IRIB reporter has reported from the venue of the talks that, "It is not yet possible to say whether the negotiations have ended or not, but from the evidence it seems that the Iranian delegation is on the verge of returning home."

This round is different from previous ones, and to find out about the status of the negotiations and the results achieved so far, we must wait for the official statement of the members of the Iranian negotiating team.

MNA