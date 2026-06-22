Iran emphasizes commitment for commitment principle in talks

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei said recent negotiations in Switzerland focused on advancing implementation mechanisms under the agreement on ending the war and establishing the conditions necessary for moving toward talks on a final settlement.

“The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is returning home after conducting intensive talks on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war dated June 18, 2026,” he said.

“These talks, focused on clauses 1, 5, 10 and 11 of the memorandum of understanding, started on Sunday morning, June 21, in Switzerland (Lake Lucerne) and continued until the early hours of Monday, June 22. According to the joint statement by the mediating countries (Qatar and Pakistan), which was drafted in consultation with Iran and the United States, executive mechanisms were envisaged to monitor implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, and it was agreed that talks would continue at expert and technical levels to advance the effective implementation of the agreement on ending the imposed war,” Baqaei explained.

“Given that, under clause 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the launch of negotiations for a final agreement is conditional upon the commencement and continuation of implementation of clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11, the agreements reached during this meeting — particularly clause 1 concerning the cessation of war and military operations by the Zionist regime in Lebanon through the establishment of a conflict-control mechanism with the participation of the parties and the Republic of Lebanon, as well as clause 10 concerning exports of Iran’s oil and petrochemical products and clause 11 on the release of Iran’s blocked assets — will facilitate the process of implementing reciprocal commitments,” he added.

“The basis of our work is ‘commitment in exchange for commitment,’ and while monitoring the implementation of commitments by the other side, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make use of all its leverage to ensure the fulfillment of those commitments,” the Iranian spokesman stated.

MNA