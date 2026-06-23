Iran, Oman confer on new arrangements to manage Hormuz Strait

Ghalibaf, who arrived in Muscat on Monday evening following negotiations in Switzerland and a brief stop in Tehran, is leading the Iranian delegation for joint consultations with Omani officials on the strait’s governance.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is accompanying the parliament speaker on the official visit.

According to a statement from Oman’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and good neighborly relations, exploring ways to develop ties in pursuit of mutual interests.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi announced that in his meeting with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and Araghchi, constructive discussions were held regarding the provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last between Tehran and Washington, particularly issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our emphasis was on upholding international law and ensuring the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” Badr al-Busaidi added.

The high-ranking officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of utilizing the current diplomatic opportunity to support peace efforts and strengthen tranquility and stability, based on the principles of international law and good neighborliness.

They stressed that such cooperation would enhance opportunities for de-escalation and safeguard regional security, as well as maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz and international waterways.

The meeting was also attended by Omani Ambassador-at-Large Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Hinai, Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Mousa Farhang, and a number of officials from both countries.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, as Iran seeks to coordinate new management arrangements with its Persian Gulf neighbor.

Iran and the US recently signed a memorandum of understanding, with Pakistan playing a pivotal role in mediating the talks.

The agreement, which ends the war that began with US‑Israeli strikes on February 28, also includes provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the eventual lifting of all sanctions, pending further negotiations.

MNA