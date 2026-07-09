Araghchi, Munir discuss latest regional developments in call

Iran’s top diplomat strongly condemned the aggressive attacks by the US on Iran, which he described as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and an explicit breach of the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Araghchi stated that the rhetoric and acknowledgment by American officials of their non-compliance with the Islamabad MoU are clear indications of faithlessness and the continuation of Washington's warmongering policies.

Iran’s foreign minister also warned against any adventurism by the US military and emphasized the firm resolve and determination of the Iranian nation and the Iranian Armed Forces to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

MNA