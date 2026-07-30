IRGC destroys 3 US F-35 fighter jets in Al-Azraq Airbase

According to the IRGC’s Public Relations Office, the overnight US attack targeted two residential houses in Qeshm with bunker-buster bombs, killing three members of a family—a father, mother, and child—and injuring two other children.

The statement said that, in retaliation, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched several ballistic missiles at the parking apron and maintenance hangars used by US F-35 fighter jets at Al-Azraq Air Base on Thursday morning. The IRGC claimed that three F-35 aircraft were completely destroyed, three others sustained heavy damage, and several US officers and maintenance personnel were killed in the attack.

The IRGC also addressed the people of Jordan, thanking them for what it described as their support and the outspoken positions taken by segments of the country’s elite. It said its campaign against US forces would continue until “the last American occupier is expelled from Islamic lands.”

MNA