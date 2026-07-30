US, Israel main culprit in eroding intl. law: Baghaei

In remarks published on Thursday, Baghaei said that the international community is witnessing a deeply troubling disregard for international law, arguing that impunity is expanding while violations continue to go unanswered. He warned that trust in the international system is steadily eroding, making it increasingly difficult to reach and sustain agreements based on negotiations.

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, he said the ongoing crisis has had devastating consequences for both the region and the wider world. Addressing the UN Secretary-General directly, Baghaei questioned why he refrains from explicitly naming the United States and Israel and why he avoids condemning those who, in his view, have granted complete impunity to those responsible for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of aggression.

Baghaei concluded by saying that the time has come for the UN Secretary-General to assume his responsibilities and take meaningful action to prevent the United Nations and the international rules-based order from suffering the same fate as the League of Nations.

MNA