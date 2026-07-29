No movement conducted in Hormuz without Iran’s permission

The Army Navy Forces of the country have complete control over east of the Strait of Hormuz, northern Indian Ocean, and the Sea of Oman, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari emphasized.

Stating that the personnel of Iran's Navy are firmly present in the West Asian region, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari emphasized that Iran’s Army Force is standing firm and no movement takes place in these strategic waters without their permission.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari referred to the security situation of the country's borders, noting, “Fortunately, security is stable at all of the country's land, sea, and air borders."

Turning to the outstanding and key role of thoughts of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in authority of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage, he stated the current power of the Armed Forces of the country is indebted to the sublime recommendations of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA/6902872