Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off

Talks that had been planned for Friday between the United States and Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not take place, according to a Swiss foreign ministry statement, Reuters reported.
The announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday to begin talks on implementing an agreement struck between Tehran and Washington to end the war.
An informed source had previously told media that the Iranian delegation had suspended its trip to Geneva due to continued Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.
There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.
MNA
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