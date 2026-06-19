Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off

Talks that had been planned for ​Friday between the ‌United States and Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop ​resort in Switzerland ​will not take place, ⁠according to a ​Swiss foreign ministry statement, Reuters reported.

The ​announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight ​that U.S. Vice ​President JD Vance had pulled out ‌of ⁠a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on ​Friday ​to ⁠begin talks on implementing an agreement ​struck between Tehran ​and ⁠Washington to end the war.

An informed source had previously told media that the Iranian delegation had suspended its trip to Geneva due to continued Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.

MNA