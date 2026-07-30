Iran, Cyprus FMs discuss regional developments in call

During the call, Araghchi stressed the importance of preventing hostile forces from using foreign military bases located in Cyprus against Iran, emphasizing the need to ensure that such facilities are not exploited for actions targeting the country.

For his part, Kombos reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to the principles of international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes. He also stated that the Cypriot government had been in contact with the United Kingdom and had received assurances that the foreign military bases stationed in Cyprus would not be used against any country, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Araghchi also briefed his Cypriot counterpart on the latest developments in Iran’s negotiations with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, as well as recent progress in Tehran’s relations with Ukraine and Bulgaria.

MNA