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Jul 31, 2026, 11:39 AM

Palestinian factions demand Israeli compliance with Gaza deal

Palestinian factions demand Israeli compliance with Gaza deal

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) –Hamas officials said an agreement reached with Israel includes provisions addressing the group's weapons and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, as discussions continue over implementing Gaza truce plan.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that "an agreement has been reached regarding the issue of weapons," adding that a separate understanding had been reached concerning "a gradual withdrawal of (Israeli forces)" from the Strip.

The statements come as mediators continue efforts to advance the next phase of the ceasefire framework presented under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Egyptian state-linked Al-Qahera News reported that Cairo is set to host a meeting "soon" involving Gaza ceasefire mediators, including Egypt, the US, Qatar, and Turkey.

The meeting is expected to focus on mechanisms for implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, a roadmap that Hamas and Palestinian factions have agreed to discuss, Al Mayadeen reported.

The reported talks come amid ongoing efforts to finalize arrangements related to Israeli withdrawal, Gaza's future administration, security mechanisms, and humanitarian issues.

While Hamas officials said progress had been made, Palestinian factions stressed that the agreement's implementation must include clear guarantees and obligations from the Israeli regime.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) political bureau member Ali Abu Shaheen told Al Mayadeen that the movement is committed to an agreement that serves Palestinian interests and preserves the gains achieved through resistance.

MNA

News ID 246658

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