IRGC rejects US claim Iran missile had no damage to aircrafts

The IRGC released photographic evidence showing successful missile strikes on a maintenance hangar at the US military's Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, rejecting CENTCOM's claim that Iranian missiles caused no damage to American aircraft or facilities.

The images, published by the IRGC on Thursday, came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed it had intercepted all Iranian missiles and that no aircraft or equipment at the base had been damaged.

Alongside the image below, the IRGC reminded the US, "It would be better for you to stop your extensive censorship and provide the world with accurate data so that people around the globe can judge for themselves and see online what we mean when we say the aggressor is punished—and that we mean today."

Earlier on Thursday, the IRGC announced that its Aerospace Force had launched a retaliatory missile strike on Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan after the US used bases in the Arab country to carry out deadly attacks on residential homes on Iran's Qeshm Island. The IRGC said the missile attack destroyed three American F-35 fighter jets, heavily damaged three others, and killed several US military personnel, including officers and technical and maintenance staff.

MNA