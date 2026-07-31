Iran warns US to "pay heavy price" for killing civilians

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf denounced the US attack on civilian homes on Qeshm Island, describing it as a continuation of American crimes in the southern Iranian cities of Minab and Lamerd.

"The United States stains its hands with a new crime every day. The terrorist attack on civilian homes on Qeshm Island is a continuation of its crimes in Minab and Lamerd,” he emphasized.

"The Americans have become accustomed to making up for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by spilling the blood of innocent people. They will pay the price," Ghalibaf warned.

Earlier on Thursday, the US launched missile strikes on several locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island as well as parts of Bushehr, Fars and Khuzestan provinces.

The deadliest strike hit a residential house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood of Qeshm, where three members of a family—a father, a mother and their two-year-old child—were martyred. Two other children, aged seven and nine, were injured and transferred to hospital.

MNA