Hormuz to be administred by Iran with Iranian arrangements

Ghalibaf made the comments while returning from Switzerland onboard the flight from quadrilateral talks earlier on Monday.

He stressed the need for linking the achievements of the {military} field with those of diplomacy, saying that those military and diplomatic fields overlap one another.

"Negotiation is a method of struggle and comes in continuation of the struggle," he said, adding that in the military field, conditions are laid for the field of diplomacy to pursue the same objectives that the [military] field wanted to advance.

The trip to Switzerland for the quadrilateral talks was exactly in line with the goal of the military front, he noted.

"Of course, all of us, both the armed forces and the diplomatic apparatus, are in regular contact with one another.," the parliament speaker said, adding that

"Forcing Trump to change his post regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz was the result of a combination of the Islamic Republic's soft power and hard power."

Ghalibaf stated, "After signing the understanding, Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be free from tonight; while according to Article 4 of the understanding, it should have been opened within 30 days and according to Iran's terms. It is the power of the Islamic Republic that we were able to force Trump to amend the tweet he had posted, and this is the result of a combination of our soft and hard powers."

Later, he said that "The release of frozen funds and the lifting of oil sanctions were finalized during the Swiss trip."

"In accordance with the Swiss negotiations, both Iran and the US must guarantee the territorial integrity of Lebanon. If we had not gone to Switzerland, more blood would have been shed from Lebanese Muslims and Shiites."

He went on to say that, "The Strait of Hormuz will beadministered by Iran with Iranian arrangements. From the beginning of the war, I made it clear to everyone that the management of the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the pre-war status. Of course, international laws will be observed, and the Strait of Hormuz will be managed by Iran in accordance with these laws and with Iranian arrangements."

He continued: Problems may arise in the Strait of Hormuz; therefore, we agreed to establish a center and a communication line so that if any problems emerges, we can solve the problems more quickly within a 30-day period."

"God willing, the regional economy will flourish," he said, noting that, "This communication line is not for gaining permission [from Iran]; Gaining the permission has its own precedures. This line is only for solving problems with ships or possible incidents so that clarification can be made. This is also because the management of the Strait is with Iran and we will resolve the problems.

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