  1. Politics
Jul 30, 2026, 6:26 PM

IRGC:

Drone hangars, fuel depot destroyed at US Ali Salem base

Drone hangars, fuel depot destroyed at US Ali Salem base

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The IRGC said Thursday it destroyed two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility at the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait in its latest retaliatory strikes.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out as part of what the IRGC described as the “punishment of the aggressor.” It added that the IRGC Aerospace Force and Ground Force continue military operations against US forces while nationwide public gatherings in Iran persist.

The statement also said that public rallies have continued for 150 consecutive nights, describing their purpose as demanding “revenge for the blood of the martyred Imam” and “the expulsion of American aggressors from the region.”

In the final section of the statement, the IRGC addressed the people of Kuwait, saying that military operations against US forces would continue until what it described as the end of the “plundering of Muslims’ wealth and national resources” and the expulsion of “American occupiers and looters” from the region.

MNA

News ID 246646

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