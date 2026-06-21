  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2026, 6:10 PM

Iran negotiators in Geneva oppose joint photo with US peers

Iran negotiators in Geneva oppose joint photo with US peers

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – A source close to the Iranian negotiating team in Geneva told about stopping the live broadcast of the talks and opposition to a photo-op.

The source told Tasnim news agency's correspondent that the American delegation and the organizers of the meeting planned that at the beginning of talks, there would be a handshake scene and a joint photo ceremony between the Iranian and American delegations.

The head of the Iranian negotiating team and members the team opposed these formalities and announced that they would not be present at the photo-op with the American delegation, the source said.

Following the Iranian negotiating team’s opposition and their absence from the ceremony, the live broadcast and photo-op were stopped and after that the Iranian delegation entered the meeting venue, according to the source.

The American delegation had asked the Iranian team for five minutes for the journalists to leave the negotiations venue, the source said, adding that the ceremony was held before the negotiations without the presence of the Iranian delegation.

MNA

News ID 245507

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