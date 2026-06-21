  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2026, 4:37 PM

Iran delegation not to hold talks with IAEA chief in Geneva

Iran delegation not to hold talks with IAEA chief in Geneva

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Americans wanted the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to be present in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Switzerland but Iran has dismissed the idea.

The source told Tasnim news agency, who is close to the negotiating team present in Geneva, told our correspondent that Iran has no intention to hold negotiations with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

The source said Grossi’s presence in Switzerland does not mean that he will be present in negotiations with Iran.

The Americans wanted Grossi to be present in the talks, but Iran rejected the idea, the source said.

According to this informed source, the goal of the Iranian negotiating team is simply to fulfill Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, with special emphasis on Article 1 of the MoU and issues such as pursuing the release of Iranian assets and the lifting of oil sanctions.

MNA

News ID 245501

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