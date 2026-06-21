Iran delegation not to hold talks with IAEA chief in Geneva

The source told Tasnim news agency, who is close to the negotiating team present in Geneva, told our correspondent that Iran has no intention to hold negotiations with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

The source said Grossi’s presence in Switzerland does not mean that he will be present in negotiations with Iran.

The Americans wanted Grossi to be present in the talks, but Iran rejected the idea, the source said.

According to this informed source, the goal of the Iranian negotiating team is simply to fulfill Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, with special emphasis on Article 1 of the MoU and issues such as pursuing the release of Iranian assets and the lifting of oil sanctions.

MNA