US terrorists wounded in Iran war rise to 653: Report

The US Department of War’s casualty database was updated Thursday to reflect 11 additional terrorists wounded in the war with Iran since Tuesday, bringing the total number of wounded to 653, as reported by ABC News.

The report further noted that it’s unclear how long casualty reports take to appear in the system; the additional 11 wounded soldiers were not necessarily injured within the past two days.

Additionally, it said that 18 troops have been killed in action.

The US and the Israeli regimes waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, 40 days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s resistance, successful retaliatory attacks, and powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding (MoU), which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

However, Washington violated several provisions of the understanding, resulting in Iran’s firm response.

MNA