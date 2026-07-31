Iran, Armenia stress developing road transport cooperation

In line with acceleration of the regional transport diplomacy, a meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia Armen Simonyan, and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transport Organization Reza Akbari on Wednesday evening.

During the talks that were also attended by representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the two sides deliberated on ways to develop road transport cooperation, emphasizing their firm determination to strengthen transit infrastructure and remove existing obstacles.

Akbari said a comprehensive draft of the memorandum of understanding has been prepared based on ministerial-level meetings, with the focus being on areas such as infrastructure development, removing obstacles to border traffic, reducing or eliminating tolls, and increasing the capacity of transit fleets through Iranian and Armenian territories.

Emphasizing the high capacity of Iran's trade exchanges with neighboring countries, he noted that the Iran-Armenia-Georgia corridor can further boost the regional trade connectivity.

For her part, the Armenian deputy minister, while welcoming the expansion of economic and transportation cooperation with Iran, announced the progress in infrastructure projects.

Ghalechyan stressed that transit infrastructure and other measures being taken by Armenia would play an effective role in reducing drivers' problems, facilitating transit fleets, and improving border logistics.

MNA