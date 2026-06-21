  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2026, 4:45 PM

Iran FM spox:

Geneva talks centered on monitoring execution of commitments

Geneva talks centered on monitoring execution of commitments

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The latest round of Iran-US talks in Switzerland is centered on monitoring implementation of commitments undertaken by the other side under Islamabad memorandum of understanding on ending war, foreign ministry spokesman said.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran remains determined to pursue the implementation of the other side’s obligations with close scrutiny and seriousness.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to pursue the process of implementation of the other side’s commitments with utmost scrutiny and seriousness,” he said.

“Today’s meeting in Switzerland is aimed at following up on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war dated June 18, 2026,” he explained.

“According to Clause 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the start of negotiations on a final agreement is conditional upon the implementation of Clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11. Without implementation of these provisions — especially Clause 1 (ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon) — it is not possible to enter the negotiation phase for a final agreement,” the spokesman underlined.

“Today’s talks are focused on implementing the aforementioned clauses, particularly Clause 1, as well as reviewing the measures envisaged for carrying out Clauses 10 (regarding Iran’s oil exports) and 11 (the release of Iran’s blocked assets),” Baghaei added.

MNA

News ID 245502

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