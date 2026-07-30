IRGC warns states against being accomplice in US aggression

In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that two oil tankers attempted to leave the "unsafe southern route" of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night after being prompted by US aircraft.

It said one of the tankers caught fire, prompting both vessels to quickly reverse course.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and the brave men of the IRGC Navy firmly control it. No outsider who has come from thousands of kilometers away will be allowed to interfere," the statement said.

It added that, "With the help of Almighty God, the aggressor will be punished today."

The IRGC also warned countries it said were assisting the aggressor, saying they would face consequences if they did not change their conduct.

"Countries that are involved in assisting the aggressor, if they do not correct their behavior, will receive a harsh response," it said.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not reopenable as long as the excessive rhetoric and threats by US officials and their interference in maritime movements in the region continue, and threats and interventions will make the situation more difficult and more complicated," the IRGC said.

The statement comes as the terrorist US CENTCOM announced a fresh round of aggression on Iran on Thursday, as several cities were targeted in the overnight strikes. In one of the deadly attacks on Qeshm Island, a two-year-old toddler along with his parents were killed as US targeted their home.

MNA