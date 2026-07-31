Strait of Hormuz remains suspended due to US aggression: PGSA

"In response to the repeated inquiries from applicants, we once again announce: Due to the continued aggressive actions of the United States military forces in the region, transit through the Strait of Hormuz is not possible,” PGSA wrote in a post on its X account on Friday, July 31.

“As soon as stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed according to their order of submission and schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued gradually," the authority added.

Iran has tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz after the US and the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28. Tehran has since maintained that all maritime traffic through the strategic chokepoint must comply with procedures established by the Iranian authorities.

MNA