Two violating oil tankers disabled in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

In a statement released on Friday, the IRGC said its Navy continues to exercise "full control and management" over the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, in the early hours of Friday, two violating oil tankers, misled by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an undeclared route under the air escort of the "child-killing and terrorist US military," disregarding repeated Iranian warnings.

The IRGC said the two tankers were struck and forced to stop, while four other violating tankers immediately changed course and returned to their previous positions.

MNA