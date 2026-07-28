Araghchi stresses to Ukraine FM need to make up for attack

There was no much details about the content of the phone call.

Earlier today, the Ukrainian foreign minister had reported on the phone call saying that it was airmed at preventing the rise of new tensions after the Ukrianian forces targeted an Iranian ship and Tehran had said it will retaliate the attack.

Sybiha blamed Russia for the rising tensions between Tehran and his country, claiming that all his country's actions are aimed at defense against Russia.

In a public statement following the call, Araghchi confirmed that Ukraine’s foreign minister assured him the strike was unintentional and stated that Kyiv does not seek any escalation.





Araghchi emphasized that Iran similarly seeks to avoid escalating conflict, though he made it clear that any attack on Iranian citizens or national interests remains strictly unacceptable.



Additionally, the Iranian foreign minister stated that there must be full restitution to compensate for the losses incurred during the incident.

MNA/TSN3658913