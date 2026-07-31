Iran warns regional states to be vigilant against Israel plot

Iran’s top diplomat, in a post on his X account late on Thursday, warned against Israeli false-flag operations aimed at undermining regional peace, rejecting attempts to implicate Iran in a recent drone attack at Egypt's Damietta Port.

“Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace,” he added.

“The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity,” Araghchi noted.

His remarks came after some US officials sought to insinuate Iranian involvement in Wednesday's drone incident at Egypt's Damietta Port despite the absence of any evidence.

Egyptian authorities said no group had claimed responsibility, recovered the drone's wreckage for forensic analysis, and stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that any conclusions would be based on facts rather than speculation.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said security agencies are examining the drone debris to determine its origin, while State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan pledged that the findings would be made public once the investigation is completed.

MNA