Araghchi holds calls with counterparts on Iran-US peace deal

In separate phone calls, Iran’s top diplomat discussed and consulted with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iraq and Egypt Hakan Fidan, Fuad Hussein, Badr Abdelatty, respectively regarding the process and provisions of MoU reached between Iran and the US with the Pakistani mediation.

During the phone talk, Araghchi pointed to the United States' responsibility for implementing the agreement, emphasizing the need to completely stop the Zionist regime's aggression and destabilizing attacks of the regime against Lebanon.

The Iranian foreign minister seized this opportunity to appreciate the positions and role of Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt in supporting the establishment of a ceasefire, reducing tensions, and diplomatic efforts to achieve stability and security in the region.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt also emphasized the continuation of close consultations and cooperation on the regional developments and the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The calls came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal had been reached between Iran and the US following weeks of negotiations mediated by Pakistan with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. According to Sharif, the agreement provides for the immediate and permanent end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

MNA/6860727