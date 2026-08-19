Ghalibaf meets with Iraqi PM in Baghdad for high-profile talk

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and the issues of the mutual interest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ghalibaf met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Haibat al-Halbousi and President Nizar Mohammad Saeed Amidi in Baghdad.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on bilateral relations, border security, counter-terrorism and economic cooperation.

The Iranian parliament speaker was received at Baghdad International Airport by First Deputy Parliament Speaker and other senior Iraqi officials. The visit is being made at the invitation of Iraq's parliament speaker.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Ghalibaf and the Iranian parliamentary delegation visited the site where Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone attack near Baghdad in January 2020. The Iranian parliamentarians paid tribute to the two commanders.

The Iranian delegation includes Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, head of the Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group, Mahdi Fallah, Shahin Jahanigiri and Sara Fallahi.

MNA