Berri hails Iran for including Lebanon a part of deal with US

Nabih Berri made the remarks on Monday, a day after Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the MoU had been finalized and would be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

The top legislator expressed appreciation towards Tehran for "determination to include in the memorandum a fundamental and binding clause calling for an end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon."

The "clause on the cessation of hostilities preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty over its entire territory and does not conflict with its independence or its freedom to make national and sovereign decisions."

The United States and the Israeli regime began their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28. Simultaneously, the Israeli regime escalated its deadly aggression against Lebanon in violation of a standing ceasefire, and would not hesitate to breach a subsequent arrangement reached with the aim of ending the regime's unwarranted assaults targeting the Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic would invariably insist that any ceasefire with the US should encompass all fronts, including Lebanon, describing fulfilment of the condition as indivisible to realization of peace and security in the region.

MNA