Araghchi, Farhan discuss developments on Iran-US peace deal

During the phone call, the two top diplomats briefed his Saudi counterpart in the course of the provision of peace deal reached between Iran and the United States as well as the latest developments regarding the Islamabad understanding.

Araghchi referred to the US’s responsibility for the proper implementation of the clauses of the understanding, emphasizing the need to completely stop the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon.

The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated Saudi Arabia's role in the ongoing diplomatic process aimed at ending the war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and also strengthening the regional stability and security.

During the talk, Araghchi and Farhan also emphasized the continuation of close consultations and diplomatic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh regarding the regional developments and the need to strengthen efforts to establish peace in the region.

MNA