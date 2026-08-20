China pushes back against Trump’s economic D-Day against Iran

“Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue,” China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing, Anadolu Agency reported.

“China calls on relevant parties to adopt responsible measures and solve the issues through diplomatic and political means,” Lin said.

US President Donald Trump Wednesday announced what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” escalating his campaign against Iran and warning countries and companies that "assist" Tehran of severe economic consequences.

The US would seek to cut off financial and commercial channels that provide Iran with economic support, he said.

"Today, I am also announcing that any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous economic consequences," he added.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran, killing thousands, and Tehran retaliated against US bases and assets in the Middle East.

MNA