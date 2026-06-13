Tehran, Moscow, Beijing review developments in Islamabad MoU

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi announced in a post on his X account on Saturday that he has held a joint meeting with the ambassadors of Russia and China in Tehran to exchange views on the latest developments related to the Pakistani-mediated draft MoU.

“Today, in a joint meeting with the ambassadors of Russia and China in Tehran, discussions and exchanges of views were held regarding the latest developments related to the draft Islamabad memorandum of understanding,” he said.

“The strategic partnership among Iran, China, and Russia, as well as coordination and interactions among the three countries, will continue with strength,” Gharibabadi added.

The meeting came amid intensified diplomatic consultations over a draft memorandum of understanding being discussed through the Islamabad channel. On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has acted as a mediator in contacts between Tehran and Washington, said the two sides were closer than ever to reaching a peace agreement and indicated that finalization could take place within 24 hours, followed by an electronic signing and technical-level talks.

His remarks followed comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said Tehran and Washington could announce an initial understanding in the coming days while stressing that the process had not yet been finalized. Araghchi said the proposed framework was intended to consolidate Iran’s strategic gains and remained centered on a 14-point memorandum of understanding currently under review.

MNA