  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2026, 10:06 AM

Iran warns Arab states against complicity in US aggression

Iran warns Arab states against complicity in US aggression

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran's armed forces chief warned southern Persian Gulf states on Wednesday that any assistance to U.S. forces amounts to complicity with Iran's enemy.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, wrote in a message that Persian Gulf states which claim not to allow the United States to use their territory against Iran "should know that nothing is hidden from our eyes. This volume of military aircraft, especially refuelling planes, in regional bases is unlikely to be occurring without the knowledge of the host countries."

He added, "We warn: any assistance and facilitation provided to the aggressor U.S. army is tantamount to participation with U.S. military forces."

MNA

News ID 247091

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