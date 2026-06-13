Iran's frozen assets to be released under MoU with US

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has given a detailed account of the negotiations with the United States, saying Iran's frozen financial assets will be released once a 14-point memorandum of understanding is signed, that lifting the US naval blockade is the first item addressed in the document, and that the nuclear file has been deferred to a second phase of talks.

A Year of Two Wars

Araghchi opened by reflecting on the period since the 12-day war and the 40-day war that followed. He said Iran's enemies, after the 12-day war, concluded that Iran's social cohesion was its core strength and tried to target it, preparing for a larger conflict. What followed, he said, was met with fierce resistance not only from Iran's Armed Forces but from the Iranian people themselves, who remained present in the streets throughout the 40 days of war and continued through the ceasefire period.

He paid tribute to commanders, soldiers, launcher crews, naval personnel, and all who resisted to the point of martyrdom, saying the entire country owes them a debt. He also credited national broadcaster IRIB and Iranian media for conveying the realities of the war, and Iran's diplomacy for representing the legitimate voice of the Iranian people internationally.

Field and Diplomacy as One

Araghchi rejected any notion of separation between the battlefield and diplomacy inside Iran. "Some speak of unity between the field and diplomacy, but I believe even the word unity is not enough. There must be oneness between the two," he said.

He described diplomacy's role as supporting the field and consolidating its gains, adding a third and fourth pillar to the framework: media and the people's presence in nightly rallies. "These four pillars moved together: the field, diplomacy, media and the people's presence," he said.

Iran Was the Strategic Victor

Araghchi stated unequivocally that Iran achieved a strategic victory in the recent war. "The best time to end a war is when you hold the upper hand in the field and are the victor of that field. We are the victors of this field, not as a slogan but based on existing realities," he said.

He said foreign officials he speaks with daily describe Iran as having emerged stronger from the war, with the image of a weak Iran completely shattered. He recounted one foreign official telling him he had understated the heroism of the Iranian people, saying the world now views Iranians as heroes.

The Islamabad MoU

Araghchi confirmed that responsibility for the negotiations was entrusted to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with the Foreign Ministry and other institutions supporting his efforts. The result is a 14-point memorandum of understanding, referred to as the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," which he said is nearing its final stages after numerous revisions reviewed by the Supreme National Security Council and other decision-making bodies.

He declined to detail the full text before signing, citing the possibility of last-minute changes, but said the document is less than two pages and has been negotiated word by word with the utmost care.

Two-Stage Negotiation Structure

Araghchi explained that negotiations are structured in two stages. The first stage is the signing of the MoU between Iran and the US, after which a second stage of negotiations will begin, leading to a final agreement. The nuclear file has been deferred to the second stage, he said, because no agreement was possible on certain demands raised by the US side at this stage, demands he said were entirely unacceptable to Iran.

He said the first stage focuses on issues where agreement was achievable, while the nuclear file and the question of sanctions relief will be addressed in the second stage. Negotiations for the second stage will begin 60 days after the MoU is signed. If the commitments in the MoU are not implemented, Iran will not proceed to the second stage.

End of War on All Fronts, Including Lebanon

Araghchi said the MoU provides for an end to the war on all fronts. "We never forgot Lebanon in this war, because Lebanon and Hezbollah stood alongside the Iranian people," he said, adding that ending the conflict includes Lebanon. He said the understanding includes commitments on not initiating war, refraining from the threat or use of force, and mutual respect for sovereignty.

On the meaning of ending the war for Lebanon specifically, Araghchi said it means withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory. He added that Iran's performance in the 12-day and 40-day wars, and during the ceasefire period, has been such that no one will think of testing Iran again. "We rely on no one for our own security. For years, we built complete deterrence for ourselves. We created an inherent guarantee for ourselves," he said.

Mutual Recognition of Sovereignty

Araghchi described one of the MoU's most significant elements as US recognition of Iranian sovereignty. "For the first time in 47 years, the United States will explicitly declare and put in writing its respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said. In return, Iran has been asked to reciprocally respect US sovereignty, with both sides committing to non-interference in each other's internal affairs. He called this recognition of Iranian sovereignty one of the most important provisions of the understanding, raised from a position of full equality.

Naval Blockade, Hormuz and Frozen Assets

Araghchi confirmed that the US naval blockade must be lifted and that this is the first issue addressed in the MoU.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said the waterway falls under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman and lies within Iranian territorial waters. While the strait has historically been open to all vessels, with Iran and Oman providing various services, Araghchi said it is now Iran's firm decision that the future management of Hormuz will not resemble the past. "No one can change Iran's sovereignty over this strait," he said, adding that a joint plan with Oman will likely be announced soon, following multiple expert-level meetings. He noted that nearly 40 percent of traffic through the strait is bound for China.

On compensation, Araghchi said Iran's frozen assets will be released under the MoU, and that a reconstruction plan, under which compensation is addressed, has been proposed. He said full details would be communicated to the public once finalised.

Nuclear File Deferred

Araghchi said no decision has yet been made on enriched uranium, but indicated the broad areas for the second stage: sanctions relief and the nuclear file, including enrichment levels, the enriched stockpiles, and the mechanism for Iran's reconstruction fund.

He reiterated Iran's position that the only acceptable approach to its enriched material is dilution within Iran itself.

Threats Backfire

Addressing recent attempts at pressure, Araghchi said Iran responded immediately through Foreign Ministry statements, Armed Forces positions, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters statement, and messages conveyed through various channels, all carrying the same message: such actions delay rather than advance any agreement. He said Iran told the other side that if they want a deal, they must abandon the language of threats and speak with respect.

"The Iranian nation does not submit to pressure, threats, or force," he said. "If pressure could have made us back down, it would have happened years ago."

He said Iran's Armed Forces responded appropriately to any aggression against Iranian forces or vessels.

Toward Signature

Araghchi said the MoU will be signed once final negotiating steps are complete, with an initial digital signature to be announced.

"We are closer than anyone to this point, and we hope it happens in the coming days," he said.

MNA