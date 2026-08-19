Chinese tanker reverses course in Hormuz after Iran warning

The large oil tanker encountered a warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy while navigating the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz local Iranian media cited other media reports on Wednesday.

Previously, Iran had targeted Emirati tankers exhibiting similar behavior, but opted to issue a warning in the case of this vessel.

The tanker decided against passing through the southern corridor following Iran’s directive, coming just after Donald Trump stated last night that “the strait is under US control.”

While passing through the strait, the vessel announced that all crew members were Chinese, but immediately after Iran’s warning, it chose to turn back from the southern corridor route and moved away from the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA