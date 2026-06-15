Israel continues raiding Lebanon in defiance of Iran-US deal

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA)–Shortly after the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between US and Iran, which included end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, Israeli forces continued their assaults south of Lebanon in violating the deal.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes in the early hours of Monday, targeting the town of Majdal Zoun. A drone strike hit areas in the town of Kfar Tebnit as well.

There were, however, no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

This aerial aggression was coupled with intense and ongoing artillery bombardment on the city of Nabatieh and the towns of Kfar Remman, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfar Tebnit.

Additional reports also noted further strikes by the occupation forces in the towns of Khiam and Markaba in southern Lebanon, along with a drone attack on the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district of the Nabatieh Governorate.

Hezbollah continues to confront the Israeli occupation and respond to its ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people.

In a relevant development, Lebanon's Civil Defense of the Islamic Health Authority appealed to the residents not to return to their villages until the ceasefire announcement and its implementation by the competent authorities are confirmed.

It urged the residents to adhere to a set of necessary guidelines, foremost among them not going to the villages at night and waiting for morning, while ensuring in advance the safety of the area and the safety of the roads leading to the affected towns and neighborhoods.

Tehran and Washington on Sunday finalized the text of an MoU aimed at ending the war, according to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

It is expected to bring an immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and end the US naval blockade against Iran. The agreement is scheduled to be officially signed in Switzerland on June 19.

MNA