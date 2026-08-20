“Leave region before it’s too late”: Iran MP warns foreigners

In a post on his X account on Thursday, the senior lawmaker wrote, “Iran is monitoring every move and warned that any miscalculation will have unprecedented consequences.”

Azizi has urged foreign powers to end their regional presence and accept Iran's "new regional order."

Any further mistake or miscalculation will carry consequences far greater than before, he stated, emphasizing, "End your presence in the region immediately, before it is too late, and accept Iran’s new regional order."

MNA