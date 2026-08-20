  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2026, 3:16 PM

“Leave region before it’s too late”: Iran MP warns foreigners

“Leave region before it’s too late”: Iran MP warns foreigners

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi has issued stark warning to foreign, addressing foreign forces to leave the region "before it's too late".

In a post on his X account on Thursday, the senior lawmaker wrote, “Iran is monitoring every move and warned that any miscalculation will have unprecedented consequences.”

Azizi has urged foreign powers to end their regional presence and accept Iran's "new regional order."

Any further mistake or miscalculation will carry consequences far greater than before, he stated, emphasizing, "End your presence in the region immediately, before it is too late, and accept Iran’s new regional order."

MNA

News ID 247122

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