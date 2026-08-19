Araghchi hails Iran-Iraq coordination during Arbaeen

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday evening that honored those involved in organizing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He added that the Foreign Ministry's Political-Consular Committee consists of two sections: political and consular. He went on to say that there was effective cooperation and coordination with Iraqi officials on the political side, and that the Iraqi side also provided very good cooperation.

The top Iranian diplomat acknowledged the significant support from the Iraqi people. “One reason for this support was the funeral ceremony [of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], which had a profound impact on the morale of the Iraqi people. Their perspective changed completely, as if the Shia community had gained a renewed spirit and sense of pride.”

He added, “There were also border-related issues concerning the movement and entry and exit of individuals, and we took the necessary measures to address these matters.”

“On the consular side, we sent several of our colleagues to Karbala and Najaf to provide services alongside our staff already stationed there,” Araghchi noted.

MNA